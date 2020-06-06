Alison Roman Won’t Be Coming Back To The New York Times

Alison Roman had a difficult few weeks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the stove know that Elle and Chrissy Teigen exchanged words on social media about an interview she did in which she criticized Chrissy’s growing culinary empire.

Page Six reported today that things got worse for Roman when it was revealed that she would not be coming back to the New York Times after her controversial interview which made a lot of noise in the entertainment media.

This Tuesday, on her Instagram, Roman shared that the event was a “huge shake-up” for her in several ways, including both professional and personal. She still thinks about it regularly and wonders how she will do it in the future. Alison Roman Won’t Be Coming Back To The New York Times

According to Roman, the problems highlighted by the group will take some time to heal and resolve, but she is committed to doing everything necessary to make things work. However, she still has an adventure.

The cook will continue to work on her newsletter in which she will keep fans up to date with her recipes and her food blogs. The cook says she has been working there for three years and has never sent it.

It contains e-mails from readers, recipes, recommendations and other discussions for fans and people who love his work. As previously reported, Alison found herself in deep trouble last week when she publicly criticized Teigen regarding her culinary career.