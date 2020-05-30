Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Season Pass Will Give Gamers Access To An Exclusive Beowulf Mission

From Assassin’s Creed Origins, the Ubisoft series plunges its toes into mythological waters.

They are first Egyptian gods, then emblematic Greek monsters. Now, thanks to a leak from the Ubisoft site in Germany, we know that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will pay tribute to Beowulf. It doesn’t necessarily coincide with the supposed focus on real history, but we don’t complain.

It doesn't seem like DLC as much as a side mission, and we don't know what form it will take yet. It could just be an inspired wink to the legend, resembling it enough to make the connection clear. Or it could be a direct adaptation with the protagonist Eivor playing the role of Beowulf.

The description on the German site read “Discover the cruel truth behind the legend”, so the signs indicate that it is Ubisoft’s own variation and twist the poem.