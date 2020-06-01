Blac Chyna Announces A New TV Series Called ‘OnlyCamLA’ After She Was Recently Bashed By Fans For Posting A NSFW Video To Promote Her OnlyFans Page

Blac Chyna has just announced a new TV series called OnlyCamLA, and she has revealed more details about the project on her social media account. Check out his post below.

“My new #OnlyCamLA documentary series will certainly make you think of some things … like strippers leaving the club for OnlyFans?” Connect to @thezeusnetwork tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST to see! Link in biography, “Chyna captioned her post.

One subscriber said, "Yes, girls do 100,000 km per month on OnlyFans," and a fan asked about the model in the video: "What is her Instagram ?? Is Yasmin?" model replied. The fan said, '@realhatedigmodel omg I love you! I haven't been able to find your ig for years, thank you baby. "

One commenter posted, “Lol, I think this one thing on the fan page has a lot of people who think 🤔 … like an extra cash flow never hurt anyone.”

Blac Chyna was recently criticized for creating an OnlyFans page. People accused her of the move and said that she should not do this since she has two children.