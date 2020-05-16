Corey Feldman Says His Website Master Was Sent Explicit Images Of Child Torture As He Warns A High-Level Pedophile Network Is Attempting To Silence Him

How far does a Hollywood pedophile ring go and how long will protectors of high-level predators go to silence the victims? This is the question Corey Feldman asks the FBI to investigate after an escalation of harassment that he has not only known since the release of his film (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, but also his family, his supporters and those who worked. on his film. Now, the woman who runs her website is said to have contacted the FBI after images representing explicit child torture were sent to her. While managing the Corey Feldman website, the email was addressed to Corey Feldman; however, the woman intercepted the email and immediately contacted the authorities.

Now Corey Feldman hopes the FBI will finally take action and investigate not only the allegations against the six people named in his film (including actor Charlie Sheen who, according to several people, Corey Haim told them that the star of Two and a Half Men raped him when he was 13, Charlie Sheen denied the allegations) but those who work with the pedophile network to silence him.

There is conclusive evidence that the Wolfpack is in contact with convicted pedophile Marty Weiss, who frequently harasses Corey Feldman on social media with members of the group. There is even an active petition to remove Marty Weiss from Twitter. His victim Evan Henzi wrote an open letter to Weiss and Twitter to have Marty Weiss removed from the social media platform, but everything fell on deaf ears.