Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Rated As Mature By The ESRB While Revealing Multiple Sexually Explicit Scenes

Songs and tracks from the next ultra-hype CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 track are already well known, albeit sporadic. Yet today the ESRB has drawn a relatively small curtain that discusses the metaphorical pieces and pieces of the action-packed RPG characters. The ESRB officially released Cyberpunk 2077's note and reveals extremely explicit sex scenes and options that players will interact with during their stay in Night City. If you've been considering picking this up for a young game lover, this brings us to a good time to reconsider.

In the ESRB’s 283-word summary of the many Cyberpunk 2077 offerings, there is much more to do than just running around to complete quests. While the fight occupies almost half of the summary, going into details regarding the various firearms and melee weapons that are readily available to the player character, it also marries more disturbing scenes: the mutilated corpses , a scene where the character seems to crucify an NPC and enough blood spatter to paint the screen several times.

With the landscape comes standard combat audio; screams of pain, an attempt to survive a severe trauma and even a visceral dismemberment are all present in the title that the ESRB reviewed. The particular points which interest the Internet so much are, of course, linked to the apparent promiscuity offered by the title.