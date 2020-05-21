Destiny 2 Weekly Reset For May 5th, 2020 Through Until May 11th Hosts The Last Week Of The Guardian Games

Additionally, players can participate in three different Nightfall strikes, including Exodus Crash, Insight Terminus and The Hollowed Lair. Everyone comes with their own unique reward. There are a wide variety of enemy types and exclusive rewards for programming this week, so be sure to browse all of them if you’re interested.

As for the activities of the world, the flash point this week is unfortunately Mercury. Since the map is so small, public events appear less frequently than other areas of the world, so it is recommended to use this time out when fighting in Lost Sectors and Heroic Adventures. You can also head to the Moon and eliminate the wandering nightmare Fallen Council found in Archer’s Line.Destiny 2 Weekly Reset For May 5th, 2020 Through Until May 11th Hosts The Last Week Of The Guardian Games

The head of the menagerie this week is Hasapiko, Vex Minotaur. Dropping it will surely impress everyone’s favorite cabal emperor. While we’re talking about bosses, the likeness of Oryx is also ready to face the rest of the week in Reckoning, and Bok Litur, Hunger of Xol serves as the boss of the escalation protocol.

In Dreaming City, Petra has her hands full with a cycle of strong curses. You can find the intrepid awakened in Rheasilvia and help him by completing the weekly mission of the Monastery of Darkness. In addition, the Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant challenge is open at Harbinger’s Seclude. The guards can also face the Inomina plague by performing Blind Well courses.