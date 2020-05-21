Deus Ex GO Is Free For Both Android and iOS Devices, Experience The Cyberpunk Intrigue Of The Deus Ex Franchise On Your Favorite Mobile Device

Originally released in 2016, Deus Ex GO is now free for mobile devices. Set in the Square Enix Deus Ex universe, the turn-based stealth puzzle game has presented fans with a unique challenge for years. Solve another futuristic mystery from the creators of the award-winning tactical board games Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO.

Deus Ex GO originally cost $ 4.99 on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. This title allowed fans to return to the cyberpunk world of the famous Deus Ex franchise and solve puzzles while on the go. This is a free download that will be added to your account forever, allowing you to download it to any device you have.

Deus Ex GO includes a complex and mysterious plot in a very unique vision of the future. Outwit guards, turrets, drones and other enemies by conquering over 50 different unique puzzles and discover the truth in the new mysterious storyline.

It’s a puzzle game at heart, and for that reason, there are tons of different puzzles to solve. The game includes time-limited puzzles and an infinite mode, which has an endless stream of puzzles and puzzles available for players to challenge each other.