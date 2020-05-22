Donald Trump Slams Chuck Todd Over Airing Incomplete Footage Of AG William Barr – ‘He Should Be Fired!’

The current president took advantage of social media to criticize NBC journalist Chuck Todd in a crazy rant on his Twitter account! It turns out that Donald Trump thinks he should be fired for his recent mistake.

It all started after the broadcast of incomplete footage from AG William Barr that led to a misunderstanding as to what he actually said regarding the dropping of charges against Michael Flynn.

Meanwhile, Todd has already apologized.

However, the Donald is still not happy! He wants the host of Meet The Press to lose his job because of an incomplete quote from Attorney General William Barr!

At the time, the host criticized the Department of Justice for dropping charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That being said, Trump turned to his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to slam him, writing: “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be fired by” Concast “(NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! “