Eva Marcille Praises Mike Sterling Who Fights For Equality

Eva Marcille publicly congratulates her husband, Mike Sterling on social media. He has long struggled for equality and his wife cannot be more proud. Find out the message she posted on her IG account with a video.

“The facts, black Americans get it absolutely from both sides. Speaking eloquently @miketsterling The scales of justice are not balanced, but with people like you @miketsterling fighting for equality, it makes the truth easier to digest. Eva ‘Eva captioned her message.

Someone said, "This is the truth. I was assaulted at work on April 9 and I called the police and the operator of 911 continues to ask for my complexion, if it were not for the grace of God, I would have died right there, the police did not didn't show up until people almost killed I fought badly, now I have to go to the doctor for my eyes. The police really don't care about black people. "

Another follower said, “He is such an inspiration. Unapologically woke up, “and someone else posted this:” God brings the flying family to a level they don’t know the wind of glory – bless God. ”

Someone else said, “The justice system needs an overhaul. Justice is supposed to be blind, non-biased and racist. Eve please ask your husband to help the young woman on the program on A&E Accused Innocent or guilty. His lawyers were horrible and did not represent his law. She has now been in jail for 60 years for a crime she did not commit. I just cry thinking that she lost her children in prison. “