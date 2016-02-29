Dance Palace Community Center, Point Reyes Station

OSHER Lifelong learning institute:

Lecture One:

Art of the Venetian Renaissance: Breakthroughs in Venice

Friday, March 11, 3:30 P.M

Bruce Elliott, PhD: Refreshments following lecture.

Lecture Two:

How to Keep a Healthy Brain

Friday, March 18th, 3:3 PM

Allen Bernstein, MD, Clinical Neurologist, Healdsburg District Hospital.

As Seniors we are confused by ubiquitous media advice regarding brain health. This lecture will explore medical and environmental ways of maintaining brain function, many of them simple and accessible to all.

Refreshments following lecture.

Sunday, March 20, 2PM

Mother Ireland is a magical celebration of all things Irish with musicians, storytellers and singers. Featuring: Celtic musicians; Irish Dancers from the Brosnan School; Silverstrings, a musical family; Bolinas storyteller Neshama Franklin; singer Debbie Daly; Plus an Irish sing-a-long, silent auction, Irish coffee, soda bread and other food and drinks for sale. Benefit for KWMR, Dance Palace Community & Cultural Center and Sacred Heart Parish.

Tuesday, March 15, 10 AM & 11 AM, Masque Unit: Jack and the Beanstalk – Schools Performance

Sunday, March 20, 2 PM, Mother Ireland

Saturday, April 2, 7:30 PM, Paul Smith Piano Recital

Sunday, April 3, Inverness Garden Club Primrose Tea

Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, Bill Press: Reading & Conversation

Saturday, April 16, 7 PM, An Evening with Isabele Allende (West Marin)

Sunday, April 17, 10 AM – 2 PM, Recycle Circus