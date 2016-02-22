Gallery Route One in Point Reyes Station

DENNIS PETERSON: IN FORMATION



Omisade Amy Gerhauser, Pacific Gyre Series 11

Project Space

PLASTIC OCEAN

Omisade Amy Gerhauser: The Pacific Gyre Series

Lee Lee: The Debris Project

Annex

IGOR SAZEVICH: Waiting

February 19 – March 27

Salon: Sunday, March 27, from 4 to 5 PM

CALL TO ARTISTS

12 MONTH ARTIST FELLOWSHIPS

For artists 21 to 35

Fellowship period: July 1, ’16 – June 30, ’17

Participate in the life of a working gallery for one year.

Have a solo exhibition and exhibit in group shows.

Who may apply: Artists living in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area,

Age 21–35, and working in any fine art medium; no crafts.

When to Apply: Application deadline April 22, 2016

http://www.galleryrouteone.org

NEWS FROM GRO’S ARTISTS IN THE SCHOOLS



Field trip with West Marin School

Ms. Halley-Harpers’ 4th grade class,

an awesome team of young scientists —

studied wetland soils, macro-invertebrates

and the wetland food web.

The class worked with scientist Leslie Adler-Ivanbrook

from the National Park Service, and Jason Green from AIS.