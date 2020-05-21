Forever Entertainment Announces 300,000 Copies Of Thief Simulator Sold On Nintendo Switch

In Thief Simulator, players aim to be the best at their job. Being a thief in the game is a complicated process with one major consequence: getting caught and going to jail.

"Become the thief. Fly in free sandbox quarters. Observe your target and gather information that will help you with the burglary. Take the challenge and steal the best secure homes. Buy high-tech anti-theft equipment and discover new thief tricks. Sell ​​stolen goods to passers-by. Do everything a real thief does! "states the official game summary.

Players will need to gather information about their targets before hitting, which may include looking at the victim’s house to learn their movements. Players will then try to break into the house by choosing their locks or other means, such as the use of high-tech equipment to enter more secure places.

After the interior of the house, thieves must move quickly and take as much as possible. The catch is that players must decide what is a top item that can be resold and what is unnecessary. If players take too long or make bad moves, the police can arrive before they can escape.

Players don’t have to limit themselves to homes. Cars are another target that can be stolen and disassembled for parts.