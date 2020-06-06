Gabrielle Union Talks Julianne Hough Doing Blackface And More After Dramatic AGT Exit

In a new interview for Variety, Gabrielle Union spoke about her departure from America’s Got Talent and all the drama that surrounded her release! In addition, she also mentioned that Julianne Hough had blackface in the past and shared her opinion about it!

As you may know, Gabrielle has spoken a lot about the toxic environment on the set of AGT.

However, all this ended up reflecting on the “unfortunate incident” of Julianne Hough which took place in 2013!

During the chat with the media, Gabrielle made it clear that she was not at all happy that the program authorized a racist hearing.

“At the very beginning of his act, he put on black gloves to [represent] a black artist,” she said.

The star was embarrassed by the fact that the act even went on stage after being labeled as problematic!

But that was not all! AGT had also hired a person previously involved in a Blackface scandal and that is of course Julianne Hough!

You may remember that in 2013, Julianne disguised herself as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren of Orange Is the New Black for Halloween and she did not hesitate to darken her skin to better embody the character .