Ghost Sweeper Is Bringing Its Cartoony Puzzle-Platforming Action To Xbox One April 28

Ghost Sweeper brings its cartoony puzzle platform action to Xbox One on April 28

7 Raven Studios released Ghost Sweeper on July 22, 2016. The game lived rather under the radar, but it now looks like the game is moving to a console version. The independent publisher Total Console is working on porting the game to Xbox One shortly after its successful release on Nintendo Switch.

Go on an adventure in a strange world riddled with horror. Players explore a land of Halloween-themed monsters with almost a Scooby-Doo style. As a ghost sweeper, you must fight the enemy and suck up all the wandering supernatural spirits.Ghost Sweeper Is Bringing Its Cartoony Puzzle-Platforming Action To Xbox One April 28

The Dark Lord was resurrected and returned to his castle. After spreading curses all over the country, he now controls a horde of ghosts, ghouls and undead who roam freely in search of the people of the world.

This is a Halloween style game with pumpkins, skeletons, ghosts and much more. As you explore the eight different worlds, you will travel through haunted villages and cemeteries on their way to defeat the Dark Lord. Each world has secrets and several levels in them, and once you have found all the secrets, a new hidden land will open to you.

Enjoy stylized cartoon graphics as well as gameplay that mixes action and puzzles. Your agility will be your advantage when you face enemies, or plan a strategy and completely avoid confrontation. The freedom to choose your own style of play is an integral part of the experience this game offers.