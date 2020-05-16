Grey’s Anatomy Alums Patrick Dempsey & Eric Dane Reunite While Practicing Social Distancing And Fans Are Loving It

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy had a sweet surprise this week when former Eric Dane revealed on Instagram that he had found his former co-star Patrick Dempsey while practicing social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dane – who played Dr. Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy – starred in the ABC medical drama from 2006 to 2012. Dempsey was an original actor who starred as Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, from 2005 to 2015.

In the photo, Dane and Demspey were enjoying the outdoors somewhere in Los Angeles with big smiles on their faces and a lot of distance between them. Grey’s Anatomy Alums Patrick Dempsey & Eric Dane Reunite While Practicing Social Distancing And Fans Are Loving It

“Blurred image of how to stand 6 feet apart,” Dane wrote in the caption.

Many of Dane’s 1.9 million followers on Instagram have expressed their joy for the photo, including a fan who has been inspired to review the 16 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy from the start.

“Am I dreaming” or is it steamy here, “wrote one fan, with another adding,” This is my new favorite photo. ”

Dane left Grey’s Anatomy after season 8, and he told TV Line at the time that he was “extremely grateful” for the people he worked with on medical drama, and he also noted that he It was “wonderful” to work with the creator of the Shonda Rhimes series, which he called a “creative force”.