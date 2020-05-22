Halsey Puts Her Cute Freckles On Display In No-Makeup Selfies To Remind People What She â € ˜Really Looks Like! Â € ™

The singer shared a variety of new photos, some showing her makeup-free face and pretty freckles, others showing her silly faces and more! Halsey explained in the caption that she wanted to remind people what she “really looks like” since she only shares photos of hot swimsuits recently.

That being said, after all these sensual and well shot shots, the singer wanted to also share random close-ups of her fresh face and her adorable freckles.

There is no doubt that the swimsuit images were very appreciated by his many followers, but the star obviously thought that his platform could benefit from a small change.

She explained in the caption that: “I have posted a lot of photos of * spicy * swimsuits recently ~ so I feel responsible for reminding everyone of what I really look like.”

The very first photo showed Halsey super close to the camera, her freckled skin taking center stage.

The second photo shows the singer in the middle of a sneeze and she looked just as funny and cute with her face puckered.