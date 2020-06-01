Heidi Klum Ditches Her Bathing Suit Top For The Weekend

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz put their fears of Coronavirus behind them and embrace the good life. After the couple feared they had contracted the deadly virus, but tested negative, they shared more photos and videos where they displayed their love. Some asked if Heidi Klum was pregnant, but she neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. Now, Heidi is going viral after sharing a photo album with her 7.4 million Instagram followers where she tanned topless with Tom Kaulitz. Judging by her appearance on the new images, she doesn’t seem pregnant at all.

Heidi always has a fresh face and in the photos, she was without makeup. She will celebrate her 47th birthday on June 1 and the mother of four is aging wonderfully. The photos reflect the love between Heidi and Tom who have been married for a year, their birthday being February 22, 2020. Obviously, they are still in the phase of their marriage and the photos are a sweet testimony to their love. Heidi Klum Ditches Her Bathing Suit Top For The Weekend

In the topless photo, Heidi covered her modesty with her hands and smiled at the camera with her long blonde hair stacked on her head in a tumbling tower of messy tendrils. She captioned the photo series with the following.

“IT’S THE WEEKEND ❤️”

The first photo bathed in sunlight showed Tom and Heidi kissing. You can see the full photo album Heidi shared below.