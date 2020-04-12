HOW to catch fish in hand net in village

Fishing techniques are methods for catching fish. The term can also be applied to methods for catching other aquatic animals like molluscs (shellfish, squid, octopus) and edible marine invertebrates. Fishing techniques include hand-gathering, spearfishing, netting, angling and trapping. Recreational, commercial and artisanal fishers use different techniques, and also, sometimes, an equivalent techniques. Recreational fishers fish for pleasure or sport, while commercial fishers fish for profit. Artisanal fishers use traditional, low-tech methods, for survival in developing countries, and as a cultural heritage in other countries. Mostly, recreational fishers use angling methods and commercial fishers use netting methods.

There is an intricate link between various fishing techniques and knowledge about the fish and their behaviour including migration, foraging and habitat. The effective use of fishing techniques often depends on this extra knowledge.[1] Which techniques are appropriate is dictated mainly by the target species and by its habitat.[2] Fishing techniques are often contrasted with fishing gear. Fishing gear refers to the physical equipment that's used when fishing, whereas fishing techniques refers to the way during which the tackle is employed when fishing.

Dynamite or blast fishing is completed easily and cheaply with dynamite or homemade bombs made up of locally available materials. Fish are killed by the shock from the blast and are then skimmed from the surface or collected from rock bottom. The explosions indiscriminately kill large numbers of fish and other marine organisms within the vicinity and may damage or destroy the physical environment. Explosions are particularly harmful to coral reefs.[30] Blast fishing is additionally illegal in many waterways round the world. Cyanide fishing may be a method of collecting live fish mainly to be used in aquariums, which involves spraying a cyanide mixture into the specified fish's habitat so as to stun the fish. The practice hurts not only the target population, but also many other marine organisms, including coral and thus coral reefs.

Recent studies have shown that the mixture of cyanide use and stress of post capture handling leads to mortality of up to 75% of the organisms within but 48 hours of capture. With such high mortality numbers, a greater number of fish must be caught so as to offset post catch death.