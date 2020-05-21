Id Software Officially Parts Ways With Composer Mick Gordon, Will No Longer Work With Him For Future DOOM: Eternal DLC

As the drama continued to unfold, it became clear that there may no longer be a working partnership between the two parties. Gordon has stated that he will probably no longer work with Id or Bethesda in the future, and in a recent open letter, Id’s executive producer Marty Stratton expressed a similar opinion on Gordon and said that they do not would not work with the composer. for future DLC content.

According to Stratton, the main problem was that of time and compromise. Gordon wanted more time to master the pieces to his liking, while Stratton and Id had a deadline to meet. The attempts to compromise ended up compromising the integrity of quality music, which was an incredibly disappointing thing not only for the fans, but also for the parties involved.

Despite these problems, it seems that both sides are not disrespectful – at least publicly. Stratton talks about his pleasure in the work that Gordon has done, saying that “his music is incredible, he is a rare talent, and I hope he will win many awards for his contribution to DOOM: Eternal at the end of the year. ” Unfortunately, appreciating his art and his product does not automatically lead to the establishment of all other things.