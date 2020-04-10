Jenelle Evans Thinks It’s ‘Unfair’ She Was Fired From

In a new interview, Jenelle Evans argued that it was not at all fair that she was fired from Teen Mom, but not her former co-star Amber Portwood. As you may know, MTV decided to let Jenelle go after several scandals involving her husband David Eason.

But did Amber deserve the same treatment? Jenelle certainly thinks so!

In a conversation with HollywoodLife, Jenelle confessed that her dismissal of Teen Mom had given her the impression of being “ chewed and spit ” by the network.

Applauding in the exclusive interview, Jenelle said: “ I have talked about this several times with my former producers. They still claim that I was not fired “but” letting go for a season. “As for Amber’s situation, they said,” Well, Amber left no written record of what she did, “whatever that means. I guess they still hold me accountable for my husband’s actions, even if I didn’t do anything wrong.

Fans know that David was involved in several scandals that ultimately led to his own dismissal before Jenelle’s.

The last straw for MTV appeared to be when the controversial man shot and killed the family’s puppy while the children were in the house, traumatizing them and also putting them in physical danger.

Because of this very violent incident, the couple had their children taken by child protection services and it took them months of legal drama to finally recover them.

