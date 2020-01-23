Jennifer Lopez showed up on CBS Sunday Morning and opened up about carrying on with her life in the open spotlight and how she manages antagonism. Jennifer has experienced a great deal in her profession and in 1999 went through 14 hours in prison after a club shootout happened. She and ex Diddy were captured. In spite of the fact that charges were in the long run dropped, JLo had her first genuine experience with negative exposure. Quick forward to 2019,Jennifer Lopez Shares How She Deals With Negativity In The Public Eye and Jennifer realizes how to deal with being a big name and she does so like a chief.

Addressing CBS, Jennifer said that she is certain about what her identity is and carries on with her life as well as can be expected. She said that since she is more established, the negative press doesn’t trouble her any longer. She realizes that individuals will say what they need, yet she carries on with her life such that makes her glad. She clarified that she knows what her identity is and takes a shot at being the best individual she can be and that is everything she can do.

You may see Jennifer Lopez talking on CBS Sunday Morning in the video player below.Celebrity beautician Danielle Priano talked about Jennifer on her authority Instagram page and expressed numerous brilliant things about the Golden Globe-selected entertainer. Danielle talked about her time not long ago, working with Jennifer on the film Marry Me and said that JLo was the most exceptional individual she has met since she started her vocation in hair.

Danielle expressed the accompanying about Jennifer Lopez. “I haven’t met anybody as extraordinary since I began doing hair. She encircle herself with light and truly needs the individuals around her to be simply the best form. Difficult work, assurance, and great vitality. Much obliged to you, Jen, for simply being you!”

What’s your opinion about Jennifer Lopez’s comments on CBS Sunday Morning? Do you concur with JLo that the most ideal approach to carry on with your life is to shut off negative voices and analysis and to know inside yourself that you are doing the best you can?Jennifer Lopez has won basic acclaim for her job in Hustlers. She will next show up in the film Marry Me.