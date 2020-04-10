Joseline Hernandez Goes Ballistic On Other Exotic

On March 19, Rob Collins reported that Hernandez and Stevie J were really having trouble getting it to work. The Shade Room was the first to cover a video with a clip from Marriage Boot Camp. Hernandez is shown crying after learning that Steve had obtained custody of their daughter, Bonnie Bella.

One person in TSR’s comments argued that Stevie was not even the one who originally wanted the child. He just fought for police custody despite Hernandez. Other commentators have argued that it was undeniable that Joseline becoming a mother was a big part of her maturation in recent years.

It’s clear that fan reaction to the incident has been mixed, with some saying that Stevie was too obsessed with women, while others said it was great to see Joseline more in the episodes more