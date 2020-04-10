Kelly Ripa Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To John Callahan

In the aftermath of the sad disappearance of his casting companion “ All My Children ”, John Callahan, Kelly Ripa spoke to social media to pay tribute to him and send his condolences to the former wife of the actor, Eva The street. Kelly, John and Eva had known each other for decades because they were all co-stars of the series in the 90s.

John died at the age of just 66 and just hours after it was confirmed that he was no longer with us, Kelly went to his platform to deal with the extremely painful loss.

Kelly Ripa Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To John Callahan Following His Passing And Sends His Ex-Wife, Eva LaRue Her Condolences

Since they had known each other for so long, it was not surprising that Kelly’s letter that she posted on Instagram was so emotional and personal.

Next to a photo of John and Eva while they were still waiting for their daughter Kaya, now 18, Kelly wrote in the caption: “ Because there are no words, all that I can collect is Rest In Peace #johncallahan. My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan. ”

Shortly after his touching and passionate message, Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos also reacted to the sad death in the comments section of his article, writing: “ RIP Johnny Numbers. “There is money ..- and then there is money, money.” JC. ”

John played the character of Edmund Gray on All My Children for no less than 13 years and was a fan favorite.

He and Eva were married from 1996 to 2005 and only shared Kaya teach