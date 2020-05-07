Kenya Moore Gets Dolled Up In New Photo

Kenya Moore feels like she has the upper hand, and it shows. The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently went to social media where she posted a beautiful photo of herself in a beautiful yellow dress.

The mother of one had her long black hair cascading over her shoulders, and she displayed her famous million dollar smile.

The former beauty queen explained that she was testing to find the best light for the next virtual reunion show.

The program will be very interesting because NeNe Leakes claimed that Moore was not legally married to Marc Daly and that she had used the eggs of another woman to conceive their baby, Brooklyn Doris.

Leakes said, “It was Marc’s sperm and a few eggs they bought or found somewhere abroad. This is why the baby looks so much like him. ”

Moore responded by saying, “I just think that when people make comments like that, it’s to try to hurt them where they are most vulnerable,” she said. “It’s who she is.” … She is who she is. It will never change. ”

One fan said about it, “Just tell us this, what do you want the public to take away from your lifestyle on RHOA?” What do you want your daughter to gain from your behavior in public “with other black women” ??? Would you be friends with you? “