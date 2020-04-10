Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have

Khloe Kardashian is currently in quarantine with her former partner, Tristan Thompson, and their granddaughter, True Thompson, for the duration of the coronavirus epidemic.

A source confirmed to E! Online: “He spends more time with Khloe and True than during the season. It was nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe takes quarantine very seriously and stays at home with True. There is no family meeting or time with Tristan. He is regularly with Khloe and stays in contact with them when he is not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and give True the opportunity to have both parents in his life at the same time. ” Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Decided To Give Their Daughter, True, This Wonderful Opportunity

As a result, the basketball star’s presence near Kardashian has prompted many to wonder if the two celebrities had revived their romance and given their relationship a new chance. Kardashian and Thompson broke up in 2018 after discovering that the basketball player had cheated on his girlfriend with Kylie’s best friendThe first rumors about the possible meeting of Kardashian and Thompson began to circulate when the 35-year-old reality TV star updated his Instagram page with a new photo of herself holding True in her brCependent, it is the legend of the post that caught the attention of many followers of Kardashian, as she titled her snap with the words “The only thing I what you need to remember is how much your dad and I love you “, which immediately got public opinion that there could be something between Kardashian and the father of his child