Kodak Black’s Mother And Lawyers Speak

Not so long ago, it was revealed that Kodak Black had fairly serious problems in prison. The rapper recently denounced the alleged injustice he must suffer while he is serving his sentence.

The Shade Room recently wrote: “He could be incarcerated, but Kodak proves that he will not be silenced. He went to his Instagram today to accuse some correctional officers of mistreatment, alleging that he was denied meals and visits.

Kodak details the abuses he suffers while he is behind bars and has even said that he was killed there slowly.

His mother and lawyers came to see him and talk about these problems, but he was put on a bus for Kentuck because they even arrived.

Someone said, “I hope they don’t do anything to this boy.” Kodak Black’s Mother And Lawyers Speak Out After He Says The Correctional Facility Is ‘Slowly Killing Him’;.

Another follower thinks he made several statements from colorists, so I guess that’s what they meant, it’s okay not to like black women, but don’t disrespect us, a on the other hand, i don’t think anyone should be treated like this, but ppl takes his colourism and runs with it.

Someone else said, “After hearing his verse in” Spar, “I immediately worried about his safety. I hope he is fine alors’ while another Instagrammer posted this: ‘Kodak has had too many chances to repair his life can not do much now 💯’

One commenter posted, “This is the reality of many black men who are incarcerated at the moment,” and someone else said, “All the jokes aside, someone needs to help him, he just needed advice. ”

Another follower posted: “ He wrote that, I’m impressed. Much better than r.kelly’s prison letters, “and another commenter also had a message he wanted to publicly share:” Stop putting all of your mothers in situations like this. I am so sad.’