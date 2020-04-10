Kourtney Kardashian Puts On Cheeky Display

Kourtney Kardashian warms up Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic when she recently put up a cheeky display with a photo of a retro swimsuit. Like her sisters, the Kardashians and Jenners seem to be bored staying at home and have thought of better days when they have been able to travel the world and hit the beaches in various exotic locations. Kourtney made a trip to the past and returned to her vacation in France where she and her children visited Corsica. Kourtney was wearing a rust-colored two-piece swimsuit and looked back over his shoulder in front of the camera. Its curves were clearly visible and fans love the photo. Kourtney Kardashian Puts On Cheeky Display In Throwback Bathing Suit Photos

Kourtney captioned the photo series with the following elements: Corsica, France summer 2019.

Like many celebrities, Kourtney lives life in a whole new way, because the coronavirus pandemic has everyone, including celebrities, staying at home with their children and even educating their children at home!

Kourtney made headlines as the eldest son, Mason used his time at home to speak on social media platforms. The 10-year-old went to an Instagram Instagram where he talked about his aunt Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott and said the two weren’t together. Kourtney Kardashian responded by deleting her son’s Instagram account, as Nick Markus reported.

Ashley Mitchell then reported how rebellious Mason then went on Tik Tok after losing his Instagram account. Kourtney has shared many photos back on Instagram as she isolates herself with her children due to the coronavirus pandemic.