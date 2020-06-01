Kristin Cavallari Updates Fans On How She’s Parenting Her Three Kids Amid Her Divorce And The Coronavirus Lockdown

Kristin Cavallari recently participated in an Instagram Live conversation for Revolve with her stylist Dani Michelle; and, the Very Cavallari star talked about living at her home in Nashville with her three children in the midst of her divorce from Jay Cutler – not to mention a lockout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cavallari – who is the mother of Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 4 – said that she was at her best friend and hair stylist’s home of Justin Anderson for the Instagram Live convo. She said they had been together since the first day of quarantine, including during their three-week vacation in the Bahamas, which also included Cutler. Kristin Cavallari Updates Fans On How She’s Parenting Her Three Kids Amid Her Divorce And The Coronavirus Lockdown

After taking the opportunity to return home to Nashville in early April, Cutler filed for divorce from Cavallari. The reality star says that when it comes to taking care of your kids during their forties, they “maximized every creative idea.”

“I would wake up at 5 am every morning, work out, and then prepare my kids for school, take them to school, and go to the office,” said Cavallari. “I haven’t sounded the alarm since all of this has been going on. It’s going to be very difficult for me to get back into it. I don’t know if I can return to this lifestyle at 5 am. “