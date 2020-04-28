Kylie Jenner Is Still A Billionaire â€” Tops

Kylie Jenner is still a billionaire, as the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn has just been at the top of Forbes’ list for the youngest self-taught billionaire for the second consecutive year. She won the title for the first time in March 2019 and has managed to ensure that she earns more money than any other 22 year old girl (and her older sisters) thanks to her company Kylie Cosmetics. In 2019, Kylie sold 51% of her business for a fabulous profit, claiming honor for the second year in a row. Kylie has said in the past that she enjoys building businesses and has a multitude of trademarks in the pipeline. The entrepreneur built his business under the tutelage of his mother, Kris Jenner, and was a resounding success. Kylie Jenner Is Still A Billionaire â€” Tops Forbes List For Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Again

Before Kylie Jenner made her billions, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed the title when he became a billionaire at just 23 years old. Now, Kylie Jenner has claimed the status and it is unlikely that anyone else will come to take it away soon.