La La Anthony Shows Off Her Killer Abs And Natural Hair

La La Anthony is still a step ahead in the fashion game, and recently confirmed that it plans to continue this way.

The actress Power did a photo shoot in New York in sexy streetwear wearing a tank top, sweatpants and Timberland boots.

Close friends like Gabrielle Union, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion complimented her figure.

One fan said, “Hold on, she claimed the Bronx, then Brooklyn bro stays in a Brooklyn side in something to play with.”

This contributor said: “Yaaaaassss LaLa. Abs on the verge‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ittHittin the gym now 🔥Yaaaaassss Timbs and All 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Who are you to tell her what she can and can’t claim lmao? I never watched an episode, but everyone always needs a Kesh. Signed, Kesh 💯. The worst! I love you. ”

La La replied, “I love the Bronx, but I’m from Brooklyn babe ❤️.”La La Anthony Shows Off Her Killer Abs And Natural Hair In Photos That Have Kim, Khloe Kardashian, And Gabrielle Union Going Wild.

This person shared: “You have ten here … beautiful natural look that I love! 💕 ”

In a recent interview, La La revealed what it means to have a group of women like Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian West, Kelly Rowland and Ciara in her life.

She said, “We motivate each other.”

She added, “We ask ourselves business questions and we rely on each other. I appreciate it and I never take it for granted. Kim and I have been friends for almost 12 years now, so I’ve seen [her fame] build – it’s not new to me. We used to just get in and out of airports without greeting, without cameras. Now we’re going on a journey to get away from it all and focus on ourselves and our children. “