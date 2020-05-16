LaLa Kent And Randall Emmett Are Reportedly Fighting A Lot Behind Closed Doors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett struggled to keep their relationship together amid the coronavirus quarantine that rocked the United States of America. As you may know, much of the nation is currently stranded since the virus began to spread across the country.

This has resulted in economic depression and the loss of many jobs. In addition, many celebrities have had to postpone their wedding ceremonies until later in the year or cancel them entirely. Lala and Randall were just one of them.

Page Six reported that the 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and the 48-year-old producer were forced to postpone their April 18 marriage following the coronavirus pandemic. It is extremely difficult to distance oneself at a wedding.

According to Lala, who recently went through Better Together with Maria Menounos, she and Randall have “almost broken up ten times” in the past two months. The reality star, however, said that she and Randall have since left their problems and that everything is fine now.