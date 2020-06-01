Larsa Pippen Fights Back Against Trolls Who Criticized Her Split From Scottie Pippen

It seems that Larsa Pippen will never get a break from her social media followers regarding her controversial separation from basketball legend Scottie Pippen. People Magazine recently resumed an exchange on the social networks of the reality star in which she chatted back and forth with some of her fans.

As has just been noted, it is rare that Larsa’s name is mentioned in the titles without being related, in any way, to her former husband. According to the aforementioned outlet, this weekend, Larsa shared a selfie on his GI with the caption that said, “Find someone who will put you first!” Larsa Pippen Fights Back Against Trolls Who Criticized Her Split From Scottie Pippen

Many of her fans quickly jumped on her and accused her of parting with Scottie when he needed her most. Pippen responded by saying, “Really? I did everything for him, literally everything. Fans later accused her of cheating on him first, and that’s what really got Larsa started.

Pippen asked his fan to stop tripping and told them that they didn’t know what they were talking about. Pippen went on to say that she still supported him in many ways, but that she refused to “ventilate his dirty laundry more.”