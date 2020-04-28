Lil Nas X Gets Candid About Coming Out

Lil Nas X made history last year when his song, which exploded on Tik Tok, became a number one hit defying the genre. The artist also decided to reveal that he was cheerful to the applause.

Nas recently looked at his one-year whirlwind that caused him to fall asleep on his sister’s couch to the number one song in the country. Since then, he has collaborated with artists such as Da Baby and the original Nas. Lil Nas X Gets Candid About Coming Out — Reveals He No Longer Speaks To His Mother

He recently met with the Guardian where he discussed his decision to disclose his sexuality.

It turns out that he didn’t become a superstar overnight – he probably wouldn’t have told anyone.

“The truth is that I planned to die with secrecy. But that changed when I became Lil Nas X. ‘

He went on to say how important it is to encourage fans to live faithfully with them as long as they feel safe,

“I want to 100% represent the LGBT community. I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t want 100%. Especially in high school or high school. Because it’s just super hard. It’s easier for me. I don’t depend on anyone. There is no one to fire me from the house, no one to start treating me ****.