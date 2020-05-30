Mafia’s Official Twitter Breaks Two Years Of Silence, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Sometimes it doesn’t take much for the gaming community to go wild. It turns out that it can only take one word.

The official Mafia Twitter has been silent since 2018, as has the franchise. With no games released since the franchise’s third in 2016, it seemed like the silence from social media accounts signaled that the franchise would also remain silent.Mafia’s Official Twitter Breaks Two Years Of Silence, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy.

However, all this seems to have been broken! Today, the Mafia’s Twitter account sent a single tweet, containing one word: family. It turned out that this was all it took to send the sprawling gaming community to find out more.

It’s deliciously cryptic and doesn’t really tell us anything at all. If it was a little earlier in the year, it could even become part of an April Fool joke! Either way, fans have struggled to find out if it was a teaser for a new game or just a one-time blunder.