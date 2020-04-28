Marquise Jackson Delivers Verbal Blows

50 Cent is the reigning troll on social media, and has repeatedly targeted his own son, Marquise Jackson.

However, this week, the rapper decided to take things to a whole new level – not only did he throw his child under the bus, but he also admitted that he would rather have Tekashi 6ix9ine as a son.

And Marquise decided to answer. The 44-year-old Power star participated in an Instagram livestream where he talked about the recent release from prison for Tekashi 6ix9ine and said, “No, I haven’t heard of 69. It’s the mother’s child now. He told everyone. But he is better than Marquise. I’ll take it before I take my real biological son. F ** k than n *** a. ” Marquise Jackson Delivers Verbal Blows To Father 50 Cent And Tekashi 6ix9ine In New Video After ‘Power’ Star Said This About Him

Marquise replied to the head of Unit G by saying: “Did he just say that he [would request] a rat?” Aw naw! I don’t want any of this cheese. I don’t know what you all did there. It’s another stupid bullshit. “

One person had this reaction: “So you mean he would not choose his TWIN TW

No. 50 at the end of the day, I don’t care what you’re father! Be the adult and correct your relationship with your child. “

Another commentator said, “This kid was swinging with the son of a man who nearly killed fifty, how about that. I would choose a rat rather than a snake any day. “

