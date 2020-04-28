50 Cent is the reigning troll on social media, and has repeatedly targeted his own son, Marquise Jackson.
However, this week, the rapper decided to take things to a whole new level – not only did he throw his child under the bus, but he also admitted that he would rather have Tekashi 6ix9ine as a son.
And Marquise decided to answer. The 44-year-old Power star participated in an Instagram livestream where he talked about the recent release from prison for Tekashi 6ix9ine and said, “No, I haven’t heard of 69. It’s the mother’s child now. He told everyone. But he is better than Marquise. I’ll take it before I take my real biological son. F ** k than n *** a. ” Marquise Jackson Delivers Verbal Blows To Father 50 Cent And Tekashi 6ix9ine In New Video After ‘Power’ Star Said This About Him
Marquise replied to the head of Unit G by saying: “Did he just say that he [would request] a rat?” Aw naw! I don’t want any of this cheese. I don’t know what you all did there. It’s another stupid bullshit. “
One person had this reaction: "So you mean he would not choose his TWIN
No. 50 at the end of the day, I don’t care what you’re father! Be the adult and correct your relationship with your child. “
Another commentator said, “This kid was swinging with the son of a man who nearly killed fifty, how about that. I would choose a rat rather than a snake any day. “