Meek Mill And Milan Harris Welcome Their Firstborn Son

Meek Mill and Milan Harris have just had a baby boy. Coincidentally, it turns out that it is also 33 years old today, so Meek Mill was able to celebrate two big events at the same time. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that many of their famous friends sent their best wishes on D-Day.

On his Twitter account, however, Meek Mill stole the show on his birthday by announcing the baby's good news. The rapper wrote that "Milano" dropped him off from a "king" on his birthday. He went on to say that it was the "best gift".

For example, last week, she dropped a photo in which she was wearing a facial mask that she had obtained from the doctor’s office. She stated that she had not started work at the time. It was in December that Harris revealed for the first time that she was pregnant in a long IG post.

Ironically, the news came at a time when Meek was fighting with his former girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, on Twitter. They fought in a clothing store.