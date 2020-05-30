Microsoft Confesses To Dishonestly Setting Expectations With Latest Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal

In a hurry to move forward in the console wars, there seems to be no line that the developers are not ready to cross. Today, Microsoft apologized shortly after releasing the gameplay trailer for their next console, the Xbox Series X.

On May 7, Xbox released a live broadcast that showed a first glimpse of “next generation gameplay,” offering audiences a variety of different trailers. Announced as a preview of the gameplay, this live stream got solid follow-up for its audience before people started to be wary.Microsoft Confesses To Dishonestly Setting Expectations With Latest Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal.

Instead of the gameplay that Xbox had promised and announced several times, the vast majority of the event was ultimately devoted to the trailer after the trailer, mainly by third-party publishers who would publish their games on the system after their release. exit.