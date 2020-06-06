Minecraft’s Most Expressive Tame-able Mob: The Panda

Minecraft recently added a new crowd which may be the most expressive crowd in Minecraft. This crowd is the Panda since this crowd has a certain number of personalities which are reflected in the design of its face, The Panda has a total of seven different personalities all offering different faces.

The Minecraft Panda has a total of twenty hearts for the majority of personality types and the Panda has an attack force of only two hearts. The total number of Panda hearts and attack strength vary depending on the personality type of the Panda. Minecraft’s Most Expressive Tame-able Mob: The Panda

Normal pandas:

The standard Panda which has no unique personality characteristic / action.

This Panda has a total of twenty hearts as well as an attack force of two hearts.

Brown pandas:

This panda is extremely similar to the normal panda, the main difference between this panda and the normal panda is the color change from black and white to brown and white.

It is the only Panda to offer a different color scheme than the normal Panda.

Worried Pandas:

Worried Pandas often avoid not only the player but also most hostile monsters.

This type of Panda also shakes and hides their face during a thunderstorm.

The worried Panda does not eat bamboo or cakes alone.