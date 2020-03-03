NeNe Leakes’ Fans Are Relieved

Fans of NeNe Leakes have had some pretty rough days, believing that their favorite TV star is leaving RHOA. She hasn’t featured much on the series recently, which has led to rumors that she is preparing to leave the series completely.

After that, Wendy Williams appeared and “ confirmed ” the departure of NeNe. She said that NeNe sent her a message in which she told him that she was leaving RHOA.

It was also revealed that Wendy spoke to Nene through the camera and said, “ In my opinion, Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. Forget the hairpieces and chat with them wide.

The fans were upset and criticized Wendy for leaking private information like this. The NeNe representative released a statement and said that NeNe was going nowhere and that she was just having fun. NeNe Leakes’ Fans Are Relieved That She’s Not Quitting RHOA.

Someone commented: ‘You scared me for a second .. don’t play with my emotions like that WE NEED YOU !!!! 😂 ‘and another follower posted this:’ I don’t understand why Wendy would take a private message between the two of you and post it on a public forum. Pray for you !! ‘

One fan said, ‘Never let them see that you are sweating Nene !! 👏🏽👏🏽 go through your fans !! ‘ and someone else wrote, “These eyebrows are plucked from the gods @neneleakes – beautiful as always.

Another disciple said, “ I knew you were unbeatable. Stay strong. We root for you 💕. ‘

Another commenter posted this: “ Don’t quit, you see awesome, don’t give them what they want, I know you succeed, but v

us build this show. ”

Someone else said to NeNe, ‘Gurl, you might not be able to love me but you are not going anywhere. You’re the Muva of Real Housewives nation, and you’re here to stay Piddddd Pooh💯🔥👑 Je t’aime Queen Leakes @neneleakes I’m Out Here Shining, Cause Stay Grinding! ‘

A follower posted this: ‘To see! Wendy running her mouth. Unless @neneleakes personally posts an ad, I won’t believe it.