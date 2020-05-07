Now That Stassi Schroeder’s Destination

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are enjoying their married life almost a year after their fairytale wedding that just happened on television. Originally, the couple tried not to get pregnant because of their partner’s marriage, but now it seems that things have changed dramatically.

Brittany explained to several publications and to Watch What Happens Live that she didn’t want to end up like Phoebe Buffay on Friends when she was stuck in America while her friends ventured to Ross Geller’s wedding in England.

Stassi Schroeder had planned to tie the knot with Beau Clark in Italy this fall. However, Italy is obviously one of the countries hardest hit by the novel Coronavirus, so she is not sure that she can achieve her dream marriage.

Schroeder recently said on Watch What Happens Live that they bought their flights, but later said on a podcast that they had pretty much given up hope and would be happy to go to the courthouse.

This erases Brittany’s reasoning for not having a baby, but what about Jax’s fear of hosting a little one during this period of apocalypse?

Taylor previously explained that after watching many movies and shows that deal with the same things that are going on right now – he is mortified about what could happen.

Fortunately, the bartender SUR changed his look.