NPCs Looting Players High-Grade Weapons Has Many Scared To Play Into Fallout 76

NPCs Loot High Quality Weapons Players Are Very Afraid To Play In Fallout 76

If you’re not necessarily playing MMO on Bethesda’s Fallout theme, Fallout 76, you’ve surely at least heard of it and the difficulties the title experienced when it was originally released on the Bethesda store. Plagued by problems that ranged from users having their booty removed without ceremony, and the mass mailing of support tickets to Bethesda, were intertwined with other errors of various size and shape as Bethesda plunged her feet into the fertile subscription-based MMO pools running on top of their tradition-rich worlds.NPCs Looting Players High-Grade Weapons Has Many Scared To Play Into Fallout 76

Bugs, on the whole, are just a side effect of development. Some titles are powerfully bug-fighting, while others may seemingly offer a bug-free experience; it is based on a multitude of factors that can all twist and twist the end product, from stimulating the development cycle to the critical moment developers are subjected to, and almost everything else. Bethesda is certainly known for its bizarre assortment of bugs that the modding community generally bundles together to develop unofficial patches.

A Bethesda community official responded to the Reddit thread, saying that the developers will investigate the bug immediately; players can expect a fix to be available as soon as possible. Unfortunately for those who have already encountered the bug, it seems like you have simply lost this part of your arsenal forever, but it is wise to wait for an official statement before despairing.