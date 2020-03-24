Oprah Gets Gayle King To Open Up About Backlash

Gayle King is one of the most respected journalists in the morning news. Recently, she fell under the most meticulous control she had ever faced with her caregiver.

In interviewing Leslie Jones about his relationship with Kobe Bryant after his tragic death, King raised the charge that spoiled his career when a woman in a Colorado hotel accused him of raping her.

The woman eventually refused to testify and they moved out of court. He also apologized publicly.

In addition to raising the matter so soon after his untimely demise, Gayle pressed Leslie who replied that it was not the guy that

King responded to the public outcry by explaining that the affair was not the only thing she and Leslie talked about and accused CBS of having released the controversial clip without subtext.

She understood the angry reaction she was receiving and apologized.

Oprah offered an update on her friend’s situation after the incident and revealed that she was in the wrong place. Oprah Gets Gayle King To Open Up About Backlash She Received From Bringing Up Kobe Bryant’s Case

Her best friend joined Oprah at the last stop of her Vision Tour where she opened up even more.

“I’ve evolved. Is there a scab? Yeah. But I continued. I put on my playful face and my big girl pants, because I never lost sight of who I was, what I believe myself to be and my intention. I never lost sight of him. But it was definitely a learning curve, and it was very painful, ”said Gayle.

She went on to say, “I think we can disagree politically, we can disagree socially, if you want to, but I just think humanity should always prevail. I think we still have three