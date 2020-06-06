Pearl Abyss’s Shadow Arena Enters Steam Early Access Later This Month For Free

Pearl Abyss has announced that their next action game Shadow Arena will enter Early Access on Steam later this month. The game will be free to play. If the developer Pearl Abyss seems familiar to you, he is best known for his MMORPG franchise Black Desert Online but is now preparing to release a new game.

Shadow Arena is a title where 40 players will compete in a single arena. Many will not survive and only one will be victorious in combat. Players must do whatever it takes to win, including using their environment, preparing their equipment in advance and not being distracted by all the other battles that take place around them.

The game features PvP action in a fast-paced fantasy arena featuring characters from the Black Desert universe. Players fight to survive in the Shadow Arena with opponents coming from all sides.

Players can choose from different weapons. The shadow area offers swords, axes, spells, etc. Although players can fight other players, they will also have to fight aggressive monsters in the area.

In the shadow area, players will have many different ways to strategize and fight in combat. Surviving until the end is the main objective, where only the strong will survive. The developer states that players “will enter the battlefield in the dark, where the strong eat the weak.” Because there is no need for the weak. “