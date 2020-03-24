Porsha Williams Shares Footage From

  1. Home / Uncategorized /  Porsha Williams Shares Footage From 

Porsha Williams Shares Footage From

  • By
  • Posted On March 24, 2020

Porsha Williams is having the best time partying with her sister, Lauren Williams. In the video, fans can see Porsha with a drink in hand, and Lauren can be heard in the background saying it’s mom’s night.

Check out the video below:

‘Mommy Day !! Yo, we have to do it when we can 😂 # PartyOf2 @lodwill #PjsMom #BalesMom, ‘Porsha captioned her message.

Someone said that ‘Porsha is just a big ball of fun energy’, and another commenter posted this: ‘Oh Jesus‼ ️ that’s why everyone’s favorite 😂🔥 # PJsMom. ‘

Someone else wrote, “ I love you Porsha 💕, your energy is definitely a vibration, ” and one fan said, “ I love your sense of humor and its playfulness. Continue to be you.

A follower posted: “The man says that … I don’t play with mom’s free time,” and another commenter wrote, “I want to stay with you for 1 night! I bet you have the most fun! What good energy! @ porsha4real. ”
Porsha Williams Shares Footage From Her And Her Sister, Lauren Williams’ Day Out
One commenter wrote, “ Porsha honey where I smoked a hookah, ” and someone else said he would follow Porsha’s example: “ This is how I might be. be the next month when my baby is three months old. ”

In other news, the RHOA star shared a photo on her social media account where she is with the love of her life, her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley.

She calls her baby girl, her goal and the fans

Recent Posts

Archives

Categories

Meta