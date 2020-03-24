Porsha Williams Shares Footage From

Porsha Williams is having the best time partying with her sister, Lauren Williams. In the video, fans can see Porsha with a drink in hand, and Lauren can be heard in the background saying it’s mom’s night.

Check out the video below:

‘Mommy Day !! Yo, we have to do it when we can 😂 # PartyOf2 @lodwill #PjsMom #BalesMom, ‘Porsha captioned her message.

Someone said that ‘Porsha is just a big ball of fun energy’, and another commenter posted this: ‘Oh Jesus‼ ️ that’s why everyone’s favorite 😂🔥 # PJsMom. ‘

Someone else wrote, “ I love you Porsha 💕, your energy is definitely a vibration, ” and one fan said, “ I love your sense of humor and its playfulness. Continue to be you.

A follower posted: “The man says that … I don’t play with mom’s free time,” and another commenter wrote, “I want to stay with you for 1 night! I bet you have the most fun! What good energy! @ porsha4real. ”

One commenter wrote, “ Porsha honey where I smoked a hookah, ” and someone else said he would follow Porsha’s example: “ This is how I might be. be the next month when my baby is three months old. ”

In other news, the RHOA star shared a photo on her social media account where she is with the love of her life, her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley.

She calls her baby girl, her goal and the fans