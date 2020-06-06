Post Malone Cuts Off His Mullet And Debuts A Brand New Haircut

Stoney artist Post Malone is known for his quirky personality and unique style, but not everyone is a big fan. Some Post fans will be happy to see his classic mule shaved right away, though it turned out that he did it all by himself.

Post Malone is delighted to have successfully cut his hair during his forties. Even though many non-essential companies are slowly opening in the United States and Canada, hair salons remain closed for the time being.

In other words, not everyone can cut their hair right now, unless they want to cut it themselves or someone close to them. This explains Post Malone's decision.

Hollywood’s Bleeding artist shared an Instagram photo earlier this week in which he debuted his all-new hairstyle. You can check it in the post below:

In the download legend, Post Malone joked that he “cut his mule today mom.” Other fans noticed that many of his tattoos looked a bit faded, many of the same people urging the artist to have them touched up.

In addition, several of the tattoos are on his face, which means they get a lot more sun, so more attention is needed.

As most know, much of the United States is still locked out in one form or another. Many companies are finally starting to reopen, but with guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.