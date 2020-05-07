Predator: Hunting Grounds’ 1.05 Patch

Predator: Hunting Grounds has been out of service for a few days. So far, the community has enjoyed the fun concept of playing man against Predator. Whether you’re part of the team or hunting from above as a Predator, matches always offer exciting and tense moments.

Of course, no game is perfect at launch. With Predator: Hunting Grounds, there have been a few issues that the community has reported. Ask and you will receive. IllFonic has already released patch 1.05 and based on their notes, it brings many notable improvements. Most of them are intended to correct the gameplay, fortunately.

For example, AI is now more sensitive to steps and shots. If they don’t hear it either, they’ll react faster to fight better. This has been one of the biggest problems in this game. The enemies are just there for the take and don’t really offer much combat. Now they should keep those on the Fireteam more alert and stay alert to the Predator. On paper, that should make playing on the fireteam team a much better experience.