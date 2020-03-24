R. Kelly’s Ex Girlfriend Azriel Clary Says

The allegations of torture, humiliation and abuse against R. Kelly continue to become increasingly depraved. Now his former girlfriend Azriel Clary has revealed that the singer had her defecated in a cup, then forced her to eat her own excrement. The shocking and disturbing statements sparked multiple reactions on social media platforms. While many have responded with horror and disgust, some choose not to believe Azriel’s claims. She continues to tell her story, whether others believe it or not. In fact, she plans to reveal much more in her next documentary Precedence.

ASIS Entertainment produced the documentary and they shared the video clip that left many horrified people on their official Instagram page. In the video clip, Azriel begins to discuss the incident. After explaining what happened, the clip turns into a phone call between R. Kelly and Azriel. Azriel left the man she met at just 16 years old and regains her independence, her freedom and begins her life on her terms.

Azriel made the surprising statement while speaking on a mobile phone. We don’t know who she was talking to, but the description of the video mentions that Azriel spoke to

R. Kelly’s charges continue to pile up as the investigation against him continues. For now, he should be on trial in October 2020. R. Kelly is also heard on the tape imploring Azriel as she forcefully tells him that their relationship is over.

Azriel can be heard speaking to R. Kelly and saying, “It’s done, it’s done.” It’s finish. You can’t even go to trial. I’m so sorry for you. I am sorry. I really loved you and you lied to me, you used me and