Robert Pattinson Opens Up About Choosing To Star In Upcoming ‘Batman’ Movie And More In New Interview!

Robert Pattinson spoke about his role in the next Batman movie and revealed why he decided to take up this challenge! The famous actor was on the cover of GQ for their June / July issue and it is safe to say that he was able to stay in shape despite his forties!

In addition, in his interview with the publication, Rob discussed the portrayal of the comic book hero.

As fans know, at this point, production has been postponed due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, and although the star prefers to return there and shoot the film, he is patiently waiting.

Without forgetting that the superb photos presented in the magazine, including the cover, were all taken by Pattinson himself in an Airbnb of London!

He also created his own outfits, with just a bit of virtual advice from the GQ team.

The interview itself took place via FaceTime and the actor described it as “hilarious”.