Rockstarâ€™s Recent Logo Change Could Be Signaling

Rockstar has been a bit on a recent streak with Red Dead Redemption 2. It has continued to achieve great commercial success and in many ways is an extraordinary achievement from Rockstar. This developer really knows how to create games with an open sandbox formula.

It’s also pretty clear with their GTA series. These games put the most open style of play on the map. Since the first GTA, Rockstar has improved a proven formula. The last game in the series was GTA 5. It is one of the best performing games in the business in terms of sales. Rockstarâ€™s Recent Logo Change Could Be Signaling A Bully 2 Or GTA 6 Announcement

l have been out for seven years now. Needless to say, fans are worried about the signs of a new episode. We may have one sooner rather than later if you believe the recent rumors circulating in the community. They were brought in by Rockstar by changing their official logo.

Now the logo has a red, white and blue color palette. There are also lots of symbols and patterns. Trying to dissect this logo doesn’t really make sense as an exact project, but the very act of changing the logo is what a lot of people focus on.

In the past, when Rockstar was about to announce a new game, they first changed their logo. It has become their signature movement that many have taken up with this latest logo change. Is a new GTA game about to be announced? Very probably. And then there are those who think it could be an announcement for Bully 2. The original Bully is such a beloved game, which continues to reach cult following.

Even though the rest of the game has been teased here and there over the years, nothing has materialized. This could change depending on who analyzed the words in the logo. One of the phrases is “intimidate the weak”. It could be Rockstar showing their hand to the hardcore