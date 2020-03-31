Saber Interactive’s SnowRunner Coming

The publisher Focus Home Interactive recently announced the release date of its next title SnowRunner. The game is a sequel to Spintires: Mudrunner from Saber Interactive (now known as Mudrunner), which was released in October 2017.

In addition to the announcement, a new “Release Day Reveal” trailer. The trailer gives players a taste of some of the snowy conditions they will be working in, including dangerous terrain and steep cliffs.

Saber Interactive’s SnowRunner Coming To Epic Games Store This April

.

The official website says, “SnowRunner puts you behind the wheel of a huge list of customizable heavy vehicles from manufacturers like Pacific, Navistar and more in some of the wildest and most unforgiving environments in the world. There are over 15 new sandbox cards to explore, some up to four times the size of the original MudRunner. Take control of extreme hazards like snowdrifts, ice, rivers and mud – each with its own challenges – to get your cargo safely to its destination as quickly as possible.

SnowRunner is a simulation game where players have accomplished various tasks, such as transporting equipment or other important goods. Players will have to choose the right vehicles for the job, but luckily there are more than 40 brands to choose from. Those who know the big brands will recognize Cat, Pacific, Chevrolet and more. As players earn more money by completing jobs, they can increase the size of their fleet to generate even more profit.

SnowRunner will offer cooperation to four players, so players can team up with others to complete various missions. All co-ops